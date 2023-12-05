The police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which occurred outside The 1865 in Brunswick Square, Southampton on Friday night (December 1).During the incident, which took place between 10.30pm and 11pm, the victim, a woman in her 50’s, was grabbed and pushed to the floor. She has suffered no injuries but the police are looking for information about what happened. The incident happened as people were leaving the venue following a concert, and the police believe someone may have witnessed it.If you did see or hear anything of the incident, or have any photos or videos of it, contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 44230492109.Alternatively, you can report information regarding the incident online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, or you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.