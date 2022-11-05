The woman was struck just before midnight on Wednesday in New Odiham Road, near Alton, along with another woman in her 50s who escaped with minor injuries.

Both women were hit by a white Vauxhall Corsa after they had parked their black Land Rover Discovery and white Nissan Juke.

SEE ALSO: Mystery over flat deaths

Police appeal

No one has been arrested as Hampshire police appeals for witnesses.

PC Jonathan Wood said: ‘This incident occurred on a quiet country road late at night. We would like to speak with anyone who saw this incident or the vehicles involved and would particularly like to speak with anyone who has relevant dash cam footage that could assist us.’