Woman in 40s killed by car after getting out Land Rover Discovery to inspect fallen tree blocking Hampshire road as another woman also struck but survives
A woman in her 40s was killed by a car after she got out her vehicle to inspect a fallen tree blocking a road.
The woman was struck just before midnight on Wednesday in New Odiham Road, near Alton, along with another woman in her 50s who escaped with minor injuries.
Both women were hit by a white Vauxhall Corsa after they had parked their black Land Rover Discovery and white Nissan Juke.
No one has been arrested as Hampshire police appeals for witnesses.
PC Jonathan Wood said: ‘This incident occurred on a quiet country road late at night. We would like to speak with anyone who saw this incident or the vehicles involved and would particularly like to speak with anyone who has relevant dash cam footage that could assist us.’
The woman's family have been informed of her death and are being supported by specialist officers. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44220446446 or Operation Deveron.