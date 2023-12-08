Woman in 70s rushed to hospital with serious injuries in two-car crash
Police were called at 2.34pm on Wednesday to a collision at the junction of Montgomery Way and Templars Way in Eastleigh involving a black Nissan Navara and a red Peugeot 107.
The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 70s from the Eastleigh area, suffered serious injuries but these are not believed to be life-threatening. She is currently in hospital receiving treatment.
A police statement said: “Did you witness this collision or the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to it? Were you in the area at the time and have a dash cam on your vehicle? Please check your device to see if there is anything relevant on it.
“If you have any information please call 101 or report online via our website, quoting reference 44230498379.”