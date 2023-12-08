Woman in 70s rushed to hospital with serious injuries in two-car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at 2.34pm on Wednesday to a collision at the junction of Montgomery Way and Templars Way in Eastleigh involving a black Nissan Navara and a red Peugeot 107.

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 70s from the Eastleigh area, suffered serious injuries but these are not believed to be life-threatening. She is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

A police statement said: “Did you witness this collision or the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to it? Were you in the area at the time and have a dash cam on your vehicle? Please check your device to see if there is anything relevant on it.