A female driver of a blue Peugeot 207 was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital after the incident on the northbound carriageway near Winchester services around 1.30pm today.

Police said the woman, aged in her 60s, ‘sustained life threatening injuries’ with her next of kin informed.

A woman is fighting for her life after the crash on the M3

A lane was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The lane closure caused long delays with drivers urged to find a different route.

A multi-vehicle crash also happened on the northbound stretch between junction 11-10 at around 6.45pm this evening causing delays.

Contact police on 101 quoting 44210299307 with information for the earlier crash.

