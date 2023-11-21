The police are appealing for information following two sexual assaults in a pub in Winchester.

The woman was inappropriately touched by two men on two separate occasions.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and they have released CCTV images in an attempt to get some additional information about the incident.

The first man is described as being white, bald, aged between late 40’s and early 50’s and approximately 6ft tall.

He was wearing a short sleeved top, which was red on the top half, dark coloured in the middle and white on the bottom half.

The man was also wearing blue/grey shorts and black trainers. He had a tattoo on his right forearm and was wearing two gold hooped earrings in his left ear.

The second man is described as being white, aged between 50 and 60 and between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins tall.

He was wearing a navy blue/black T-shirt, shorts and black shoes or trainers.

It is unclear at this time whether the two men are known to each other.