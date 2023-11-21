Woman sexually assaulted twice at O'Neills in Winchester - police launch appeal
The police received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted twice at O’Neill’s on High Street, Winchester, between 9.20pm and 10.20pm on Monday 24 July.
The woman was inappropriately touched by two men on two separate occasions.
Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and they have released CCTV images in an attempt to get some additional information about the incident.
The first man is described as being white, bald, aged between late 40’s and early 50’s and approximately 6ft tall.
He was wearing a short sleeved top, which was red on the top half, dark coloured in the middle and white on the bottom half.
The man was also wearing blue/grey shorts and black trainers. He had a tattoo on his right forearm and was wearing two gold hooped earrings in his left ear.
The second man is described as being white, aged between 50 and 60 and between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins tall.
He was wearing a navy blue/black T-shirt, shorts and black shoes or trainers.
It is unclear at this time whether the two men are known to each other.
If you recognise the men in the images, or have any information which may help the police investigation, please get in contact with the police, quoting the reference number 44230298416.