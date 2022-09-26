Work on three play areas in Fareham set to start as part of five-year plan
AS PART of a five-year programme of play area improvements, Fareham Borough Council is preparing to commence work on three play areas in October.
Play areas at Kenwood Road in Portchester, Blackbrook Park in Fareham and Kites Croft Close in Titchfield Common will all receive improvement works during October.
Improvement work is planned for Kenwood Road where there will be new equipment that will include an inclusive roundabout, a toddler climbing unit and slide, a parent/child facing swing and communication panel.
In Blackbrook Park there will be new equipment will include an inclusive trampoline, a toddler climbing unit and slide, inclusive play panel, communication panel and floor graphics and games.
And in Kites Croft Close new equipment will include an inclusive roundabout, a toddler climbing unit and slide, inclusive play panels, communication panel and floor graphics and games.
All three play areas will also receive fresh paint on existing equipment, refreshed floor graphics and a general tidy up where necessary.
Executive member for leisure and community, councillor Sue Walker, said: ‘This year is the fifth and final year of our five-year programme of improvements.
‘I am looking forward to these last three play areas being completed and hope children and families enjoy the additional play equipment that will be added to them.’
The councillor added: ‘I would like to thank all the residents and groups who gave us their input and helped us deliver what our local children really want and need to keep them fit, healthy, sociable, and engaged.’