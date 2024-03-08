World Book Day: HIVE Portsmouth hands out free children's costumes featuring Toy Story and other characters
and live on Freeview channel 276
HIVE Portsmouth set up its annual collection point at Central Library in Guildhall Walk last week (March 1). Children from across the city dressed up in wonderous creations depicting their favourite characters yesterday (March 7). The charity appealed for donations over a few weeks prior to the national event.
Attire was then passed on to families who could not afford elaborate fancy dress for themselves. Helen Morton, communications lead at HIVE, said: “Part of what we do at HIVE is trying to improve people’s lives in Portsmouth in whatever way that is. Literacy has a big impact on health outcomes and general wellbeing, so literacy is something we very much want to encourage and World Book Day is all about the love of reading.”
"A big part of it for us, because we do so much around the cost of living, we know that parents struggle. Times are tight, so anything we can do to bring down the cost for people helps - and it’s also sustainable.” Costumes were mainly targeted for children aged between three and ten. “We’ve been given the costumes from members of the public who have donated pre-loved outfits that their kids have grown out of, and we’ve also had donations from Tesco in Fratton who have donated lots of brand new outfits,” Helen said.
Catherine Ramsay, deputy chief officer at HIVE Portsmouth, said: “We know how magical it can be for children to put on a costume and feel as though they’ve stepped out of the pages of their favourite book, but we also know that buying these outfits can put a real financial strain of parents.”