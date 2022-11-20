Football fans can bag themselves a free drink if they share their surname with a England or Wales player at any Greene King pub.

Greene King is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker pale ale or a soft drink alternative to any customer that shares one of 50 surnames with the players in the England and Wales men’s football squads during the home nations group stages of the tournament in Qatar. To claim the free drink, all customers have to do is show their photo ID at the bar during a live group game involving either team.

Fans watching last year's Euro's final at the Green Posts pub in North End. Picture: David George

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport, said: ‘Any international football tournament is a major event for fans, and since the success of the Lionesses earlier this year, all eyes are on the men’s teams this winter.

‘This limited time offer is more than just a free drink, it’s a chance for us, as your home of pub sport, to provide the best environment for people to come and show their support right across the UK for our England and Wales stars as they pursue glory at the highest level of international football.’