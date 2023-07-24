The Spinnaker Tower will light up blue tomorrow evening to raise awareness for World Drowning Prevention Day. The 170-metre high observation tower and other monuments across the globe will be taking part.

In total, 226 deaths were caused by accidental drowning in the UK in 2022 – across inland and coastal locations. Of those people, 40 per cent had no intention of getting in the water. This includes people slipping, tripping and falling into water, or those being cut off by the tides and swept away.

Spinnaker Tower will be lighting up in a dazzling blue for World Drowning Prevention Day tomorrow (July 25). Picture: University of Portsmouth.

Academics from the University of Portsmouth’s extreme environments research group (EEG) are joining forces with the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF), and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (HIWFRS), to encourage people and organisations in the city to show their support.

Dr Heather Massey, from the EEG and School of Sport, Health & Exercise Science, said: “Raising awareness about drowning is so important, but we should also know how to enjoy the water safely and know what to do if you see someone in difficulty. WDPD 23 provides the opportunity to shine a light on all of these, at a time of year when many of us will be out enjoying our beautiful beaches, lakes and rivers.

“We’re really grateful to the Spinnaker Tower for turning blue, and helping to bring the awareness day to the attention of people in Portsmouth.” EEG’s research extensively on drowning prevention. Their efforts contributed to the RNLI's 'Respect the Water' and 'Float to Live' national water safety campaigns.

This has helped to increase the public’s understanding about the importance of floating as a survival behaviour in emergencies. Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “We’re honoured to support this cause and hope to remind people of the tragic impact of drowning on families and communities. We also want to highlight the work the NWSF are doing to offer life-saving solutions for drowning prevention.”

