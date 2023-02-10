The site, near Chichester, is home to the largest collection of in-situ Roman mosaics in the country.

With the attraction due to reopen to the public on February 11 after its regular winter break, a team of conservators has been delicately cleaning the 2,000-year-old decorative floors.

Each of the 29 mosaics takes up to 10 hours to clean as a small fine brush is used to sweep the dust away, charity Sussex Past, which owns the site, said.

A member of the curatorial team cleans the Cupid riding on a dolphin mosaic, which was first laid in AD150, at Fishbourne Roman Palace in Chichester, West Sussex, ahead of the site reopening on February 11. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023.

Fishbourne Roman Palace curator Dr Rob Symmons said: ‘We’re proud to be the guardians of probably the finest collection of in-situ mosaics in the country. It’s what we’re famous for and it’s what many of our visitors come to see, so keeping them clean is vital.’