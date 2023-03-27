News you can trust since 1877
World Theatre Day: The 13 shows we're looking forward to at the Kings, New Theatre Royal, Groundlings and Mayflower Theatre

On World Theatre Day we have a look at some of the exciting local productions coming up in and around the city.

By Elsa Waterfield
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:34 BST

World Theatre Day, celebrated since 1962, is a day of celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form. On this day, March 27, Portsmouth theatre fans have an array of local talent to look at booking.

Here are the 13 shows we are looking forward to at the Kings, New Theatre Royal, Groundlings and Mayflower Theatre over the next few months.

Senbla presents Opera International’s award-winning Ellen Kent Production of La Bohème at The Kings Theatre on March 30.

1. La Bohème

Senbla presents Opera International’s award-winning Ellen Kent Production of La Bohème at The Kings Theatre on March 30. Photo: Ellen Kent and the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv

The Kings Theatre’s community production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is showing from 11-16 April.

2. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

The Kings Theatre’s community production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is showing from 11-16 April. Photo: Keith Woodland

The Kings Theatre presents In the Night Garden Live on May 5-6.

3. In the Night Garden Live

The Kings Theatre presents In the Night Garden Live on May 5-6. Photo: The Kings Theatre

Ben Fogle’s new show WILD comes to The Kings Theatre on 11 May.

4. Ben Fogle - Wild

Ben Fogle’s new show WILD comes to The Kings Theatre on 11 May. Photo: Rhodes Media

