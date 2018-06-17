X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star to perform at the bandstand for Portsmouth Pride

Christopher Maloney at the Kings Theatre in 2013
PORTSMOUTH Pride has revealed the first performer who will be taking part in its event on September 15.

X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Christopher Maloney will be headlining the music section of the event, at the bandstand on Southsea Common.

Christopher Maloney rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012 when he finished third place, reaching the final alongside Jahmene Douglas and winner James Arthur.

In 2016, Chris entered Channel 5 show Celebrity Big Brother alongside Gemma Collins, Tiffany Pollard, Angie Bowie and winner Scotty T. He appeared in the Kings Theatre panto in 2013, playing the Prince in Sleeping Beauty.

A spokesman said: ‘Christopher has a lot of support not only nationally but in Portsmouth and can’t wait to perform and support this year’s Portsmouth LGBTQ+ Pride event.’

Portsmouth Pride’s main event is free and will include music, drag, burlesque and variety performers to be announced in the coming months.