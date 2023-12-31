The new legal restrictions regarding XL Bully type dogs have officially come into force today making it a legal requirement to have your dog on a lead in public.

As of today (December 31), there are now a number of new legal requirements that dog owners must follow if they are in the possession of XL Bully type dogs. The new legislation requires ‘all XL Bully dogs to be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public’ and it is also now illegal to ‘breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs stray from today.’ The new laws have come into effect following an increase in attacks involving this breed of dog with a significant number of people being injured as a result of dog attacks.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: "The Prime Minister pledged to take quick and decisive action to protect the public from devastating dog attacks with measures in place by the end of 2023. We have met that pledge - it is now a legal requirement for XL Bully dogs to be muzzled and on a lead in public. It is also now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs stray.

“All XL Bully owners are expected to comply with the law and we will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, with further restrictions on XL Bully dogs coming into force on 1 February.”

Breeding, selling or abandoning the dogs has also become illegal as of Sunday, with owners being urged to apply for a certificate of exemption for current pets before the January 31 deadline. From February 1, it will be criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Owners will also be expected to apply to register their current XL Bully dogs, in order for the Government to safely manage the existing population of the breed. Owners will have until February 1 to register their XL Bully – it will be a criminal offence not to register your dog.