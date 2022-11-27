Youth charity Motiv8 launch Stars of Hope Trail around Portsmouth's 'iconic' attractions
A PORTSMOUTH youth charity have organised a free ‘Stars of Hope Light Trail’ with chances to win prizes.
Running from December 2-19, Motiv8 – a charity supporting vulnerable young people – have placed light-up stars around some of Portsmouth’s most ‘iconic’ and well-known attractions and buildings. All entrants have to do is find them, and complete a quiz along the way.
A map to help guide you around the light trail can be picked up from Portsmouth Central Library or downloaded at Motiv8.org.uk.
All correct answers from the trail quiz will be put into a ‘Santa Hat,’ with a winner being drawn at random for a chance to win a £20 Amazon voucher. Visitors can also win
family ice skating session at Guildhall Square by taking a ‘fun festive snap’ along the trail and tagging @motiv8south.
To enter the trail quiz submit your answers on the map and drop into Motiv8’s office or email over your answers at [email protected]