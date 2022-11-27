Running from December 2-19, Motiv8 – a charity supporting vulnerable young people – have placed light-up stars around some of Portsmouth’s most ‘iconic’ and well-known attractions and buildings. All entrants have to do is find them, and complete a quiz along the way.

A map to help guide you around the light trail can be picked up from Portsmouth Central Library or downloaded at Motiv8.org.uk.

All correct answers from the trail quiz will be put into a ‘Santa Hat,’ with a winner being drawn at random for a chance to win a £20 Amazon voucher. Visitors can also win

Could Portsmouth Museum be one of the locations on Motiv8's Star Trail?

family ice skating session at Guildhall Square by taking a ‘fun festive snap’ along the trail and tagging @motiv8south.