Yummies, Kwiki Mart, The Royal Albert, The Vaults: Southsea artist Will Hutchinson creates city landscapes

And now ‘Wish You Were Here’ - an exhibition by Pompey creative Will Hutchinson - will allow residents to see his work in person.

Will, who lives in Southsea, has been building a portfolio of work since he started doodling at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially drawings household objects to keep busy during lockdown, to “relax and pass the time of day”, Will has since continued his artistic skills around the city as restrictions lifted.

The 52-year-old said he wanted to capture the vibe and excitement of the city and highlight some of the hidden, and not so hidden, buildings.

Drawings include Southsea Castle, Albert Road area shops and businesses like Yummies and Kwiki Mart, as well as the pubs like The Royal Albert and The Vaults.

Will said: “I am trying to do an illustrated equivalent of a model village of Southsea. I find some of the buildings that other people might find a bit boring just as exciting as the castle and I treat those things with as much respect as I do Southsea Castle. The whole point is that it’s a little love letter to Southsea.”

Professional photographer, videographer and graphic designer, Will has enjoyed art all is life. He has previously designed merchandise for pop bands including The Libertines, Coldplay and Slipknot.

