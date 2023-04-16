News you can trust since 1877
Person dies after being hit by train at Swaythling railway station with Hampshire police called to scene

A person has died after being hit by a train at a Hampshire railway station.

By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson cofirmed that officers were called to Swaythling station – near Southampton – at 1.52pm to assistant British Transport Police following a reported ‘sudden death.’

In a statement posted to Twitter, Southern Rail said: 'It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Southampton Central and Fareham Stations. Train services will be delayed whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident. Service information will follow.’

A message on the Southern Rail website reports that trains running between local services, including from Fareham, will be delayed by up to 50 minutes or cancelled.

Southern Rail have confirmed that someone has been hit by a train between Southampton and Fareham. edited:habibur rahmanSouthern Rail have confirmed that someone has been hit by a train between Southampton and Fareham. edited:habibur rahman
The railway service provider is working with South Western Railway to manage alternative travel options. More details to follow.

