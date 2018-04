THIS picture shows the moment a boy was rescued from the mud off the coast of Hayling Island.

The 11-year-old was rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck up to his waist in the thick mud.

Crews from Cosham, Fareham and Hayling Island were called to the free the youngster by the coastguard on Easter Sunday, at 6.04pm.

He was safely pulled out by the firefighters, who put up a mud path to reach him, before being treated by paramedics at 6.52pm.