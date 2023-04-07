Pioneering charity mynewhair hosts charity dog walk event in support of Battersea

mynewhair founder Trevor Sorbie MBE with his King Charles Cavalier Lisbon

It is in partnership with The Alverbank Hotel in Gosport and in support of animal welfare charity, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The public can attend the Walkies event on Saturday, April 15 at GAFIRS Stokes Bay Beach (1.30 pm) where Gosport Deputy Mayor Cllr Martin Pepper and Mayoress will begin the walk along the shoreline.

The event will take place in aid of mynewhair, which supports people living with medical-related hair loss through its nationwide network of Salons that Care and Battersea.

Trevor’s wife, Carole, has so far raised £1,800 in raffle prizes that will be up for grabs on the day, including £150 worth of luxury L'Oréal professional haircare products, £700 cut and colour at Angelo Seminara hair salon in Knightsbridge, and a four-ball golf voucher for Cams Golf Club in Portchester.

As well as the walk, there will be competitions for best dog trick, doggie stalls, a barbecue and live music – and a number of high-profile faces will be supporting the event on the day.

Trevor said: ‘The last charity dog walk we held in 2019 was a fantastic event (it raised over £2,500 for the charity) and I know Carole has put twice as much time and effort into this one to promise another successful and fun day.

‘I set up mynewhair nearly 20 years in memory of my sister-in-law who lost her hair while undergoing chemotherapy for bone cancer.

‘After watching someone experience hair loss first-hand, I knew there was a need for more accessible support and setting up mynewhair has allowed me to fill that gap.

‘I’m so pleased with how far the charity has come and the number of people we have been able to help.

‘These events are so important in helping to raise awareness and allows the charity to continue its amazing work supporting people living with medical hair loss, both physically and emotionally.’

Jessica Farey, Challenge and Public Events Assistant at Battersea, said: “It’s great to see so many dog lovers coming together to raise money for Battersea to help us help dogs and cats everywhere. We’re grateful for all of the support and want to thank everyone who is taking part.’