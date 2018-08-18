Pixel Boat is almost ready for adventure

A NON-STOP round-the-world record attempt boat is almost ready for the water, after the mainsail was attached earlier this week.

Gosport sailor Alex Alley will be sailing around the world, solo, with the goal of beating the existing record of 137 days, 20 hours, one minute and 57 seconds.

Now, with sponsors Fasthosts branding the mainsail, the final preparations are under way to get the vessel ready for the adventure – with crowdfunding leading the way.

He said: ‘When I started this journey 10 years ago now, I was looking for a single sponsor.

‘I then thought about getting several sponsors, each with a smaller slice, and that quickly developed into “why don’t I just get thousands of people to each sponsor a little £25 chunk of the campaign?”

‘We came up with the idea of having people’s pictures on the side.

‘t’s like a mosaic of images that’s growing.’

To find out more about the challenge go to fasthosts.co.uk/pixelboat