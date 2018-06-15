Plans for combined Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire authority given green light

A CONSULTATION will begin after plans to merge the Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire authorities were approved.

Figures from both sides of the Solent have shown the green light to proposals to combine the bodies and create a new group.

Given the final thumbs-up by the Isle of Wight authority yesterday, the new power would unite services in Hampshire, Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight and Southampton.

The 12-week consultation will begin later in the summer, both in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, before a report on its findings return to both authorities in November.

It’s then a final decision will be expected in early 2019 – resting in the hands of home secretary Sajid Javid.

Gosport councillor Chris Carter, chairman of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: ‘This new arrangement would offer significant operational benefits, create greater resilience for both services and help keep our communities even safer.

‘The strategic partnership agreed between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in 2015 has already brought many benefits to both services, as well as delivering better value for taxpayers.’

Cllr Tig Outlaw, Isle of Wight Cabinet member for public protection, said: ‘This is all about achieving what is best for our Island community, ensuring the future resilience of the service and the safety of our residents.

‘This detailed business case has explored the risks and benefits of a new combined authority, with public safety paramount.

‘This consultation will give our community the opportunity to give us their views on this important matter.’