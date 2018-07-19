Police charge man who fell from window in drugs bust

POLICE have charged a man in Southsea who fell out of a second floor window during a drugs bust.

Officers attended Victoria Road North on Monday at 2pm where they charged Mark Maloney, 26, of Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning.

A 40-year-old man from Southsea who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Witnesses said police entered the three-storey semi-detached house before seeing a man fall 20ft from a balcony to the floor below. He was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Southampton.

The incident has sparked a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.