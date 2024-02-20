Police concerned after teenage boy from Warsash goes missing on way to school
The police have launched an appeal after a teenage boy, Finley, has gone missing.
The 14-year-old left home for school this morning at 8am and has not been seen since but is believed to still be in the Warsash area. Finley is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall, slim build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, dark trousers and black jacket. He was riding a bicycle and carrying a rucksack.