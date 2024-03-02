Police confirm the discovery of a man's body believed to be Roderick Cotton
The police have found the body of a man who they believe to be Roderick Cotton.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roderick Cotton was last seen on his yacht, which is moored near to Whale Island, on Sunday, February 4. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him and they have now confirmed that they have found a body that they believe to be Roderick.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said "Officers searching for missing Roderick Cotton in Portsmouth have sadly discovered the body of a man this morning. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Roderick’s family have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner."