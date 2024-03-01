News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police discover man's body in Waterlooville woodland following missing person appeal

The police have discovered the body of a man believed to be Jon Hollis following a missing persons appeal.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 18:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers searching for missing Jon Hollis from Waterlooville have sadly discovered the body of a man in woodland at Queen’s Inclosure. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Jon’s family have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Related topics:WaterloovillePoliceHampshire