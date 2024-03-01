Police discover man's body in Waterlooville woodland following missing person appeal
The police have discovered the body of a man believed to be Jon Hollis following a missing persons appeal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers searching for missing Jon Hollis from Waterlooville have sadly discovered the body of a man in woodland at Queen’s Inclosure. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Jon’s family have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.