Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 25-year-old who has links to Hampshire
The police are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a 25-year-old who was reported missing five days ago - and has not been seen since.
The police are issuing a further appeal with the most up to date information relating to a missing person, Dean Magola. The 25-year-old was reported missing from Northamptonshire on January 21, this year, and he has not been seen since this date. It is thought that he may have travelled to the Basingstoke area on January 23 via London and Guildford.
The police believe he may still be in the Basingstoke area, and they know he has an interest in the military. Police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but they are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to report sightings to them. Dean is described as black, of broad build, around 5ft 3 inches tall, and with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a hooded top that is grey at the bottom and pale olive green at the top, navy blue tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white soles, and was carrying a dark blue rucksack with a white symbol on the back.