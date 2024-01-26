Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 25-year-old who has links to Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police are issuing a further appeal with the most up to date information relating to a missing person, Dean Magola. The 25-year-old was reported missing from Northamptonshire on January 21, this year, and he has not been seen since this date. It is thought that he may have travelled to the Basingstoke area on January 23 via London and Guildford.

The police believe he may still be in the Basingstoke area, and they know he has an interest in the military. Police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but they are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to report sightings to them. Dean is described as black, of broad build, around 5ft 3 inches tall, and with short brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...