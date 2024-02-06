Roderick Cotton was last seen on his yacht, which is moored near to Whale Island, on Sunday, February 4. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but they are extremely concerned for his welfare. The 62-year-old is described as white, skinny to slim build, 6ft tall with long white hair down to his shoulders and a Southern UK accent. If anyone has seen Roderick, or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident number 44240052824.