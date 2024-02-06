News you can trust since 1877
Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of man last seen on his yacht moored to Whale Island

The police are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a man who was last seen on his yacht over the weekend.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Feb 2024, 07:56 GMT
Roderick Cotton was last seen on his yacht, which is moored near to Whale Island, on Sunday, February 4. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but they are extremely concerned for his welfare. The 62-year-old is described as white, skinny to slim build, 6ft tall with long white hair down to his shoulders and a Southern UK accent. If anyone has seen Roderick, or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident number 44240052824.

