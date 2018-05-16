Police investigating multiple vehicle collision

Have your say

POLICE are investigating the cause of a crash involving six vehicles in Portsmouth.

Officers were called to Havant Road, in Farlington, to a multiple-vehicle collision yesterday.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene. It happened at 6.18pm.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said a 37-year-old man from Havant, a 60-year-old man from West Sussex and a 69-year-old man from Bordon received slight injuries. One man was cut from a car.

She added: ‘The matter is currently under investigation.’

The six vehicles involved were a Ford Fiesta, a Ford Focus, a Honda Jazz, a Mercedes ML270 CDI, a Hyundai 130 and a Smart Fortwo.