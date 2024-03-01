News you can trust since 1877
Police launch missing persons appeal following concerns for 42-year-old man from Waterlooville

The police have launched a missing persons appeal after John Hollis was last seen earlier this week.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT
The 42-year-old was last seen at about 6pm on February 27, entering the Tesco Store on London Road, Waterlooville. A CCTV image shows him entering the store. John is described as white, about 6ft tall, medium build, with brown curly hair and a trimmed beard.

He has a tattoo of a spider on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing camouflage trousers, a dark jumper and a blue body warmer.  Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 999 quoting reference 44240089361. For more information about the police's website, click here.

