Police launch missing persons appeal following concerns for 42-year-old man from Waterlooville
The police have launched a missing persons appeal after John Hollis was last seen earlier this week.
The 42-year-old was last seen at about 6pm on February 27, entering the Tesco Store on London Road, Waterlooville. A CCTV image shows him entering the store. John is described as white, about 6ft tall, medium build, with brown curly hair and a trimmed beard.