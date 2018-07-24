Police make three arrests over Southsea assault

POLICE investigating a serious assault last Friday at Wilmcote House, Tyseley Road in Southsea have made three further arrests.

Two men from Southsea, aged 18 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The 28-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

A 37-year-old woman from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180274847 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.