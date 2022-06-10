Filming took place in The Rifle Club on Goldsmith Avenue yesterday (June 9) for Nigel Farage’s ‘Farage at Large’ show on GB News.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party politician was joined by Pompey super-fan John Portsmouth Football Club Westwood, comedian Jim Davidson, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones.

The politician-turned-TV host told The News that it was the ‘right time’ to visit the city given the upcoming commemorations for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War – and the ‘terrible’ problems that the city faces.

The full episode of ‘Farage at Large’ is available here.

Here are some behind-the-scenes images of the show:

Nigel Farage with John 'Portsmouth Football Club' Westwood at The Rifle Club.

Nigel Farage preparing for the show at The Rifle Club.

The audience at the show.

Nigel Farage interviewing Donna Jones for his show 'Farage at Large'.