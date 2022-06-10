Nigel Farage at the Rifle Club. Picture: Habibur Rahman

18 photos as Nigel Farage visited Portsmouth with GB News

BROADCASTER and former politician Nigel Farage hosted a TV show in Portsmouth last night.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:04 pm

Filming took place in The Rifle Club on Goldsmith Avenue yesterday (June 9) for Nigel Farage’s ‘Farage at Large’ show on GB News.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party politician was joined by Pompey super-fan John Portsmouth Football Club Westwood, comedian Jim Davidson, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones.

The politician-turned-TV host told The News that it was the ‘right time’ to visit the city given the upcoming commemorations for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War – and the ‘terrible’ problems that the city faces.

The full episode of ‘Farage at Large’ is available here.

Here are some behind-the-scenes images of the show:

1. Nigel Farage in Portsmouth

Nigel Farage with John 'Portsmouth Football Club' Westwood at The Rifle Club.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Nigel Farage in Portsmouth

Nigel Farage preparing for the show at The Rifle Club.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Nigel Farage in Portsmouth

The audience at the show.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Nigel Farage in Portsmouth

Nigel Farage interviewing Donna Jones for his show 'Farage at Large'.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

