A Waterlooville community centre is saved from closure for now after Havant Borough Council steps in to find a new operator

A Waterlooville community centre has been saved from immediate closure after the council stepped in to prevent it from closing its doors for door this week
By Toby Paine
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
The Springwood Community Partnership has said it will dissolve on Friday, September 29 and no longer manage the Springwood Avenue Community Centre. A new organisation is needed to run the centre and host Bouncy Bears Preschool, but so far no local groups have agreed to take on the responsibility. As a result to find a suitable organisation, Havant Borough Council has started a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) process.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, deputy leader of the council said: “We are committed to keeping the Springwood Centre open for the community and hope to find an interim solution that will allow the centre to stay open.

“In a bid to minimise any disruption our officers will be meeting with the Preschool early next week to ensure they have access to the building so that all planned nursery sessions can continue.

Springwood Avenue Community CentreSpringwood Avenue Community Centre
“We remain optimistic that we will secure a new community-focused organisation to take on the lease of the building to minimise any disruption to the groups and the community.

“During this transition, the centre will temporarily close from September 30th to October 8th. The council is actively working on finding an interim solution.”

For questions about the community centre’s opening hours and existing bookings, contact Havant Borough Council’s senior community officer, Carole Samuda, at 07887 991 814 or [email protected].

