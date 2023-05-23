Planning permission for the football hub at the King George V planning fields was granted last year and includes the new pavilion with a café, as well as several artificial pitches with the framework of the pavilion now in place and the new all-weather pitches marked out after work began earlier this year.

Last year Portsmouth City Council submitted a revised planning application for the pavilion, removing several changing rooms and a store room in a bid to make the project more affordable in a move as part of efforts to plug a multi-million pound blackhole in council finances before the end of the financial year.

Portsmouth City Council has also said it was cancelling the traditional fireworks event on the playing field in its current form because the new artificial pitches will mean there is no longer space to accommodate them. This has forced the display to be either moved elsewhere or reduced in scale. It is expected that the larger event will be replaced with two smaller events – one in the south of the city and one in the north.