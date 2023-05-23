News you can trust since 1877
Aerial pictures of Portsmouth's new football hub as progress on the Cosham site continues

New aerial footage of the ongoing work to build a new football hub in Cosham shows the continuing progress of the ambitious scheme.
By Kelly Brown
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:55 BST

Planning permission for the football hub at the King George V planning fields was granted last year and includes the new pavilion with a café, as well as several artificial pitches with the framework of the pavilion now in place and the new all-weather pitches marked out after work began earlier this year.

Last year Portsmouth City Council submitted a revised planning application for the pavilion, removing several changing rooms and a store room in a bid to make the project more affordable in a move as part of efforts to plug a multi-million pound blackhole in council finances before the end of the financial year.

Portsmouth City Council has also said it was cancelling the traditional fireworks event on the playing field in its current form because the new artificial pitches will mean there is no longer space to accommodate them. This has forced the display to be either moved elsewhere or reduced in scale. It is expected that the larger event will be replaced with two smaller events – one in the south of the city and one in the north.

Drone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakDrone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
ALSO READ: Annual fireworks display in Cosham cancelled

Drone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakDrone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
Drone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakDrone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
Drone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakDrone pictures of the progress on the new football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
