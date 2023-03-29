Fareham Borough Council (FBC) is considering whether to classify the car park around Wicor Recreation Ground as a ‘coastal car park’. This would mean AFC Porchester supporters, a popular non-league football side currently top of the Wessex League Premier Division, may have to fork out their hard-earned cash to watch matches.

The decision will go to approval before the health and public protection scrutiny panel this evening. Submissions of complaint have been limited to 195 words.

Wicor Recreation Ground, car park in Portchester, Fareham. Fareham borough council wish to introduce parking charges for parking in the borough. Picture: Allan Hutchings (121180-843)

Opposition to the proposals has been immense, with AFC Portchester objecting to the proposals ‘in the strongest possible terms’ and the costs put on local people would be ‘grossly unfair’. ‘This would be an extra tax on the health and wellbeing of our players, members, supporters, as well as residents and visitors, who use the recreation ground and surrounds for a whole host of leisure activities,’ the club said in a statement.

Fareham Borough Council conducted a review of parking services at an executive meeting on December 6, 2022.

In the subsequent report, it was recommended that three solar powered pay-and-display machines and signage be bought and installed. AFC Portchester would be offered the opportunity to purchase up to ten transferable season tickets for use by their staff, members and visitors.

The council said: ‘The reclassification of Wicor Recreation Ground car park as a coastal car park will provide additional income for the Council to continue to provide a good level of enforcement and car park provision across the Borough.’ The parking provisions would cost £13,695 to buy and install.

A decision will be made about potential parking charges tonight. Picture: Allan Hutchings (121180-848)

It’s estimated the council would earn their money back within six months, potentially earning £31,434 a year. The council said Wicor Recreation Ground has 109 parking bays and is also used by paddleboarders, walkers and skate park users.

AFC Portchester said they have been inundated with people denouncing the decision. A statement said: ‘Our messages across social media and our website on this issue have been viewed by a phenomenal 45,900 people so far - so many of you are joining us in condemning the council's plans.