Anger as plans for over 400 homes on Warsash green fields are waved through

DISAPPOINTMENT and anger are the feelings felt by residents after proposals for over 400 homes have been granted permission.

Three separate planning applications for 405 houses in Brook Lane, Warsash were given the go ahead despite protests, petitions and deputations from the community.

On behalf of the Warsash Residents Association, Rob Megginson said: ‘Five hundred residents have marched against these proposals and 2000 signatures on a petition.

‘The roads are severely congested and air quality is going to worsen with all the new cars.

‘Our schools, dentists and surgeries are full and it is a shame these plans will ruin our village.’

The applications include up to 85 homes by Taylor Wimpey, a proposal for up to 140 homes by Bargate Homes and an application for up to 180 homes by Foreman Homes.

Member of Save the Warsash Campaign Vic Styles said: ‘Fareham does have a challenge from central government to build more houses and the 2036 plan is flawed and should be reviewed - developments should be spaced out elsewhere in the borough to ease new local problems.’

Warsash ward councillor, Councillor Trevor Cartwright stepped down from the planning committee for yesterday’s meeting due to a decision that he had already predetermined his view.

During his deputation, Councillor Cartwright said: ‘I am opposed to these proposals given the large number and I feel these sites really should be viewed as one plan.’

Nearly 1,000 objections were received to the three applications which are on sites earmarked for the draft local plan.

Chairman Nick Walker said: ‘We are stuck between a rock and a hard place as if we refuse these applications then when they go to appeal we will lose them.

‘The Cranleigh Road appeal cost us about £150,000 and if we refused these three applications then it would cost us.’

It comes after 800 homes were earmarked for Warsash within the Draft Local Plan 2036 which faced backlash from residents.

The applications were not unanimously decided by the committee.