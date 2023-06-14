Anger at the government for dropping plans for a ban on puppy smuggling

Last month the government dropped The Kept Animals Bill which Rishi Sunak promised to champion during his Tory leadership campaign. Now, the Liberal Democrats have tabled a new bill which seeks to punish the theft of puppies and deter illegal animal smuggling.

The Fareham Liberal Democrats said that the Conservatives ‘are incapable of clamping down on commerce, no matter how reprehensible’.

Councillor Chrissie Bainbridge added: ‘The outrage about this Conservative failure is not confined to dog lovers. It illustrates why voters’ trust in Parliament is at an all-time low.

There is anger after the bill was dropped

‘This was already a big issue in 2019 and is now an even bigger commercial concern.

‘When people were last allowed to vote, the issues around dog thefts and pet smuggling justified inclusion in the Conservative manifesto.

‘It would be shameful for this Conservative government not to support this Bill, and pet owners, animal welfare charities and Portchester residents would be rightfully angry.

‘Liberal Democrats want to see criminals who target pets handed harsher punishments.’

Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron tabled the Pets (Theft and Importation) Bill on June 6. The bill aims to punish the theft of dogs below a certain age and clamp down on the unlawful importation of animals including dogs, cats and ferrets.

Tim Farron MP said that we must do everything to ensure the safety of our ‘beloved animals’.

He added: ‘The Conservative party promised to deliver this Bill in their election manifesto, and the Government even drafted the wording of the new law. Therefore Conservative MPs should have no problems backing it.

‘It is shameful that this Conservative Government would abandon their pledge to protect puppies from smugglers, they just don’t seem to care and the public will rightfully be angry.

‘The Liberal Democrats want to see greater protections for puppies, with criminals who target beloved pets handed harsher punishments, that’s why I’ve tabled this bill today.’

In response, Conservative Party Cllr Seán Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said he abhors animal cruelty but regrets ‘the attempt by the Liberals to politicise the matter’.

He added: ‘The Bill would have closed legal loopholes that allow unscrupulous traders to sell and import dogs with awful mutilations like cropped ears which is a cruel and unnecessary procedure. It would have also helped stop young puppies and pregnant dogs from continuing to be illegally imported.

