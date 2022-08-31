Awards ceremony celebrating the work of councillors is looking for nominations

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and investment firm CCLA will host the 13th annual Cllr Awards honouring the achievements of individual councillors who go above and beyond for their communities.

This year’s categories showcase the vital work of councillors including the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards.

Nominations can be made by anyone (members of the public, councillors and council officers) who would like to recognise a councillor who has made a real difference to their area over the last year. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, September 7, with the shortlist due to be unveiled at the end of September.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges made up of senior councillors and officers and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony taking place at the Roman Baths and Guildhall on October 20.