Councillor Judy Marsh was elected as chairwoman by her fellow council members on Tuesday, May 10.

Councillor Marsh, who was born and bred in Bishop’s Waltham, spent a term as the vice-chairwoman before taking her new post.

Her father was the local baker, and she spent 17 years working at a hardware store on Victoria Road.

Councillor Marsh is keen to continue the growth of the village while supporting local independent businesses, including the restaurants she frequents, as well as continuing to drive the local minibus.

She said: ‘I am very pleased to be elected by my fellow councillors to lead the parish council this coming year.

‘Bishop’s Waltham is a vibrant market town that is ever-growing.

‘The community is at the heart of the town and this is what makes it so special.’

Elected as vice-chair was local business owner and council member, Don Iro.

Father-of-two Don is the CEO of Allteks, an IT company that has recently put a lot of effort into bridging the digital gap and allowing more people to access Citizen’s Advice Services during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The businessman has lived in Bishop’s Waltham for 16 years and he is a member of the Strategic Independent Advisory Group for Hampshire Constabulary.

Councillor Iro said: ‘It was a pleasant surprise to be elected as vice-chairman and it is a position that I hold with great pride.