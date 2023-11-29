Councillors have raised fears over the government’s post-Brexit system for checking imported goods at international ports including Portsmouth’s, which could cost the council an extra £2.5m every year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During a recent Portsmouth City Council meeting, cabinet members discussed the challenges of funding the Portsmouth Port Health Authority (PPHA) in the new Border Control Post (BCP) as requested by the central government. The new PPHA would check imported goods arriving at Portsmouth International Port (PIP) for diseases and contaminants as part of a new biosecurity system in the wake of Brexit.

The BCP has remained vacant since it was built in 2021 and it’s been criticised as a £22m “white elephant,” with the council covering almost £6m of the cost. Council officers have recommended recruiting and preparing for the new PPHA which could cost the council between £2.4 and £2.7m a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth International Port Picture: Martin Davies/Portsmouth International Port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerald Vernon Jackson, cabinet lead for transport, said the report is one of the most “worrying” and “serious” he has “ever seen coming into this council in the last 20 years”. He added that Portsmouth residents have been “short-changed” by the government’s decision to build the “white elephant” BCP and now “it’s getting even worse”. “Either we have to say that we as taxpayers are going to have to pick up an extra £2.5m a year – which is a very bad option or we go for something worse.

“It might be that we decide with the pressure of local government finance as it is that we cannot afford that extra £2.5m a year.”