Havant Borough Council’s planning committee met last week to discuss an application for ground investigation works for Southern Water’s water recycling scheme and the associated underground water pipeline.

Speaking on behalf of Southern Water, Lawrence Blyth told committee members that the works will help the company understand the “underlying geology and groundwater conditions which will inform the detailed routing of the pipeline”.

He added that 102 boreholes have been and currently are being drilled across the pipeline route and as “almost all” of them will take less than six months, they do not require planning permission.

He added: “The reason that we need planning permission for the two boreholes at Bidbury Mead Park is because they are required for 12 months to allow for longer-term monitoring linked to the groundwater levels and pressures which fluctuate much more in these locations so we need a complete year of data to better determine the character of the ground and inform the tunnelling design.”

It is expected that each borehole will take no more than three weeks to drill and once installed above ground headworks will remain in place for 12 months.

Mr Blythe added that the compounds ‘will not impact’ the cricket field and that both boreholes will be drilled ‘before the football season commences in October’.

Cllr Liz Fairhurst gave a deputation which stressed the value the park provides to the local community.

She said: “Bidbury is a much-loved park used by many over the year but especially in the summer months.

“Why cause disruption in the usage of this park when it might not be necessary?

“I suspect there’ll be no decision from the secretary of state until after the next general election and things can change. We know things can change because ten years ago we were promised that only fresh spring water would be put into the reservoir.

“This whole project from start to finish has been a series of events that were never promised to the people of Havant when permission was given in this room for the reservoir.”

In another deputation, Cllr Phillipa Gray said the works would only be needed if the government approved the “contentious and very unpopular plan to store recycled effluent in Havant Thicket Reservoir”.

“Southern Water say that the reservoir is the only viable solution to the chronic shortage of water across Southern England but has not provided the evidence to back up this claim.

“None of us want water shortages, but there is a strong feeling locally that there are alternative ways to solve the problem and the case has not yet been made for water recycling.

“Bidbury Mead is a much-loved community asset, however carefully the boreholes are dug they will detract from the pleasure of using the park. Havant residents should not have to put up with a degraded leisure area while it is not clear that the work will ever be needed.”

Following the deputations, Cllr Yvonne Weeks reminded members the application “is not for the pipeline or the reservoir” and declared her support for the plans.

Cllr Mark Coates asked for reassurance the football community “will be provided for should the works disrupt the ground post-September”, saying there was “literally no fallback” for Southern Water.

He added: “It’s for Southern Water to solve that problem with their consultees and return with those reassurances, it would be a good opportunity to show that they care.”

