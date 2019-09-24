Boris Johnson must resign over parliament suspension fiasco, Portsmouth MP demands

BORIS Johnson has been accused of lying to Queen and country and is facing calls to resign after Britain's Supreme Court ruled he suspended parliament ‘unlawfully’.

The prime minister is yet to make an official comment on the situation, with Downing Street saying it is ‘currently processing the verdict’.

However, Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has demanding the PM step down.

Responding to the Supreme Court’s decision that the proroguing of parliament was ‘unlawful, void and of no effect’, the city Labour leader said: ‘Mr Johnson has been called out today by the Supreme Court, the highest court in these islands. No-one is above the law, especially those in high office.

‘Mr Johnson has broken the law. He must now reflect on his poor judgement, and those of his unelected advisers. He must now urgently consider his position.’

Mr Johnson suspended – or prorogued – parliament for five weeks earlier this month.

However, justices have ruled it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to the Brexit deadline at the end of the month.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale insisted ‘the effect on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme’.

She said: ‘The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.’

Lady Hale added the unanimous decision of the 11 justices meant parliament had effectively not been prorogued – the decision was null and of no effect, she said.

Commons Speaker John Bercow welcomed the news and confirmed MPs would now return on Wednesday.

Mr Morgan added: ‘I knew shutting down Parliament and stopping the voice of the people was always the wrong and undemocratic thing to do for Portsmouth which is why I’ve been fighting it. Now the courts have stood up for the people too.

‘I welcome parliament being recalled at this time of national crisis. I will be there to represent the people of Portsmouth.

‘Now is the time for real leadership and putting the county first, and putting Brexit back to the people.’

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt stood up for Mr Johnston on Twitter. The Portsmouth North MP tweeted: ‘We’re testing our institutions, but they are strong and will see us through this.

‘Democracy doesn’t die if a PM attempts to prorogue parliament, of if the Supreme Court overrules him, or if MPs act on their consciences.

‘It will if we don’t respect the referendum and each other.’

Speaking to The News, she added: ‘The majority of MPs want to honour the referendum result – and voted to trigger Article 50, but they want to do it in an orderly way.

‘So let’s all get on with securing a deal and vote to support it. That is what the country needs us to do. The public want this done and done well.’