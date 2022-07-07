The PM has been battling to cling on to power in Westminster following an exodus of government ministers in the past 24 hours.

But today, following a flurry of ministerial resignations, it is understood Mr Johnson is now going to quit from No 10.

He will remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

The PM has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October.

Meanwhile, a No 10 spokesman said: ‘The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.’

The nail in the coffin for Mr Johnson came minutes after Ben Wallace, defence secretary, called on the party to remove the PM.

Taking to Twitter, the cabinet minister said: ‘A number of us have an obligation to keep this country safe, no matter who is PM. The party has a mechanism to change leaders and that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use. In the meantime, the public would not forgive us if we left these offices of state empty.’

File photo dated 13/12/19 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement in Downing Street after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Boris Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime, the BBC is reporting. Issue date: Thursday July 7, 2022.

Mr Wallace is seen as one of the front-runners for the future leader of the Conservative Party.

His tweet was backed by fellow front-runner and Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt, who retweeted and said: ‘Absolutely right.’

Ms Mordaunt was yesterday named as the bookies’ favourite to replace the PM.

The trade minister has seemingly sought to distance herself from the crisis in Downing Street this morning, however, by hosting a meeting with a trade and defence group.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs No 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on June 8, 2022 in London, England. It is his first PMQs since he survived Monday's vote of confidence, in which more than a third of Conservative MPs voted to oust him. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Speaking to partners of the Atlantic Future Forum, Ms Mordaunt said on Twitter: ‘Our institutions are strong. Remember they got us through Brexit. Our flexible constitution, Parliament, the law, civil service, even the 1922. There will be a resolution to this. The outcome is already known.

‘Meantime we need to reassure partners that there is stability and vital work continues. That is why I am here, and I’d ask you all to amplify that message.’

More than 50 MPs have resigned from government or party roles since Tuesday night, when the mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the cabinet.

The prime minister had sought to defy his critics and carry on in office, despite warnings from cabinet colleagues that this was not sustainable.

Penny Mordaunt, speaking to partners of the Atlantic Future Forum this morning, amid the chaos in Downing Street.

But resignations continued and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi – who was only appointed to the role on Tuesday – went public with his call for the prime minister to quit.

Mr Johnson’s resignation has relieved Flick Drummond, Tory MP for Meon Valley, who said it was time the PM quit.

In a statement to The News this morning, she said: ‘I am pleased Boris Johnson is to resign. Yesterday, I told the chief whip I had no confidence in the prime minister and I asked him to convey my view that he should resign.

‘We should be proud of what the government has achieved so far. We have got Brexit done, weathered the pandemic, given international leadership to thwart Russian aggression and we have delivered on our manifesto.

‘It is disappointing the prime minister has had to go in these circumstances but it is right he has done so.’

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage – who submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister on Wednesday evening – said the party needed to focus on electing a new leader.

File photo dated 13/12/19 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving Buckingham Palace in London after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to form a new government after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Boris Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime, the BBC is reporting. Issue date: Thursday July 7, 2022.

Speaking of the PM’s decision to quit No 10, Dame Caroline said: ‘It’s the right decision, the PM has lost the trust and respect of the parliamentary party.

‘We need to find a new leader as soon as practically possible, to get on with the job of steering our nation through the enormous challenges we face.’Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, said the Tories must no longer remain in government following back-to-back scandals.

He told The News: ‘The prime minister's resignation should put an end to this embarrassing and damaging government.

‘For too long we have had a government in service of one man's ego at great cost to our country. It should never be forgotten that too many Conservatives, including local MPs, repeatedly propped up this prime minister and refused to have the courage to get rid of him.

‘We don't just need a change of prime minister, we need a change of government. I am eager for an opportunity to make Labour's case to the country.’