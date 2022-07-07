In the past 48 hours, numerous Tory cabinet members have handed in their letters of resignation following a scandal involving former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak submitted their letters of resignation to the prime minister on June 6, with many other cabinet members following suit including Will Quince and Bim Afolami.

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQs on July 6.

Boris Johnson has faced calls from remaining cabinet members to leave his role as Conservative leader, with Home Secretary Priti Patel allegedly siding with resigned ministers and telling the prime minister his ‘time is up’.

But will Boris Johnson resign today and who could take his place as prime minister?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Will Boris Johnson resign today?

It is yet to be confirmed whether Boris Johnson will step down as Tory leader today.

Early morning reports have claimed that the prime minister is set to resign following numerous resignations from cabinet members.

It’s understood the PM has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

Who could replace the prime minister?

Next Prime Minister odds according to bookmakers:

-Rishi Sunak 4/1 generally

-Penny Mordaunt 5/1 (William Hill & Unibet)

-Sajid Javid 8/1 generally

-Liz Truss 10/1 (William Hill)

-Jeremy Hunt 10/1 (BetWay)

-Ben Wallace 10/1 (Unibet)

-Tom Tugendhat 10/1 (William Hill)

-Nadhim Zahawi 14/1 (Paddy Power & Betfair).

How many Conservative ministers have resigned so far?

The cabinet members who have resigned so far include:

-Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

-Sajid Javid, Health Secretary

-Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales

-Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary

-Michael Gove, Housing Secretary, was sacked after telling the PM to resign

-Michelle Donelan, Education Secretary.