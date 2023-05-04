News you can trust since 1877
Brain injury charity Headway is praised in parliament by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage as new guidelines on concussion are introduced

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has spoke in praise of a brain injury charity in her constituency the government introduces new guidance on dealing with concussions in grassroots sports.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 4th May 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:59 BST

This is the first UK-wide concussion guidance to be published to help coaches, match officials, teachers, parents and anyone else involved in grassroots sports to help identify, manage and prevent concussions. The guidance has been developed by clinicians, academics and governing bodies as a part of the Government’s Action Plan on Concussion.

‘If in doubt, sit them out’ is the strapline, making clear no-one should return to sport within 24 hours of a suspected concussion. There is also the recommendation to call NHS 111 within 24 hours of a potential concussion.

Speaking in parliament, Caroline took the opportunity to praise Gosport charity, Headway who work to improve life after brain injury, with support and information services, as well as to raise awareness of acquired brain injuries.

Caroline Dinenage, at the House of CommonsCaroline Dinenage, at the House of Commons
Caroline said: ‘I would like to very warmly welcome these guidelines, a really important step forward. I’d also like to pay tribute to the Headway charity in my constituency, who do so much fantastic work supporting people with an acquired brain injury.

‘They are always at pains to express to me how the impact of a concussion can vary, because everyone is different, but also the side effects can fluctuate; they can come and go.’

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said in reply: ‘We want to ensure that everybody has this information, so that they know how to recognise the symptoms of concussion, and how to deal with it.’

To find out more about Headway, go to headway.org.uk.

