Brexit roads  plan gears up 

HIGHWAYS chiefs are ramping up efforts to transform a three-mile stretch of road into a lorry park as Britain approaches Brexit.

The A31 between Winchester and Alresford has been earmarked for the project, which could begin next week.

It comes amid fears a no-deal Brexit could create massive lorry queues from Portsmouth’s port onto nearby motorways due to security snarl-ups at customs.

The date for the UK to leave the EU is March 29. However, the process has descended into chaos, leaving many uncertain whether the UK will leave then with a deal or not.

Councillor Rob Humby, Hampshire’s transport boss, said final notice for the A31 work was ‘beyond his control’.