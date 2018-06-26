Brexit tips on hand for businesses in the city

BUSINESSES will be able to air their concerns about Brexit to a cabinet minister during an event in North Harbour.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP and international development secretary, is hosting the Department for Trade roadshow in 2000 Lakeside, in Western Road.

The main focus of this Friday’s session will be on the various export opportunities available after Britain cuts ties with the EU in 2019.

But Ms Mordaunt said it would also be a chance for firms to have a say on how they feel the Brexit negotiations are going.

Trade advisors will be on hand to provide key advice for businesses on how to secure the best overseas deals in a post-EU Britain.

The event will be staged inside the ‘Export Hub’ truck outside 2000 Lakeside.

It is open to all businesses and will be running from 10.30am until 12.30pm. Those keen to join in are asked to register before tomorrow by emailing beth.perry@parliament.uk.