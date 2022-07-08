Brexiteer Steve Baker backs Fareham MP Suella Braverman in Tory leadership contest

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Mr Baker, a former government minister who had been seen as an outside bet to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader, has thrown his weight behind the attorney general’s campaign.

Mr Baker apparently declared on Friday that he would not stand for the leadership and insisted Ms Braverman has the ‘iron resolve and authenticity’ needed to lead the country.

Ms Braverman was the first to declare her intention to run on Wednesday evening. She now has five declared supporters: Mr Baker, Sir Desmond Swayne, Jason McCartney, Robin Millar and Henry Smith.

Suella Braverman, attorney general, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Speaking about Mr Baker, Ms Braverman told The Telegraph: ‘There's no better organiser in Westminster, and I'm so glad it’s my campaign that has got him.

He’ll make a vital contribution.

‘I’m delighted to receive the backing of Steve Baker. We need clarity of purpose and a clear vision to steer our country through the choppy waters ahead.

‘Finish Brexit, deliver tax cuts and solve our energy crisis. That’s the great task facing the new leadership.’

The rules of the leadership election are being agreed on Monday when it is expected that candidates will need the nominations of more than 10 or 20 MPs to enter the race to avoid an overcrowded field.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak also formally launched his campaign on Friday.