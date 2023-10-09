Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson is set to approve work at the junction of Lower Farlington Road and Havant Road at his decision meeting this week. The junction was identified as a high priority after a child was hit crossing Lower Farlington Road in 2021 with two other crashes recorded since, prompting the council to begin drawing up plans.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson will be asked on Thursday (October 12) to give transport officers approval to draw up final designs for improvements in the area with the funding included in this year’s city council budget.

“The Lower Farlington Road/Havant Road junction scheme was identified as a site of interest during analysis of the accident,” a council report says. “Additionally, concerns have been raised by local residents and councillors regarding the speed of traffic along Lower Farlington Road.”

The junction of Havant Road and Lower Farlington Road. Credit: Google

The road is limited to 20mph and a width restriction to prevent lorries using it as a shortcut to the industrial area around Fitzherbet Road.

A traffic survey was conducted in September last year that found vehicles were travelling above the speed limit and also at faster speeds than recorded in a 2019 survey. Lorries have also been recorded using the road, in breach of the restriction. The council is considering installing new signs, pedestrian islands, speed cushions, narrowing the give way points, and improving pedestrian crossing points although finalised plans have yet to be drawn up.

The cabinet report adds: “This scheme is proposed for further development due to identified speeding issues.

“It also scores highly on intervention criteria such as average speed and number of casualties involving vulnerable road users when investigated through the ongoing monitoring of speed and traffic surveys.”