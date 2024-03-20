Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire County Council has announced that by-elections will be held on Thursday, May 2 2024 in the County electoral divisions of Fareham Sarisbury, and Meon Valley, following the resignations of Councillor Seán Woodward and Councillor Hugh Lumby respectively.

The names of the candidates nominated to stand for election will be published on April 8 2024. Residents who have not registered to vote will need to do so by Tuesday 16 April. You can register online, at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Fareham Borough Council will run the by-election in the division of Fareham Sarisbury, and Winchester City Council will run the by-election in the division of Meon Valley on behalf of the county council.

New applications for a postal vote must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, April 17 2024 and applications to vote by proxy must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 2024. Details of how to apply to vote by post or proxy and further information can be found at www.fareham.gov.uk/about_the_council/elections_and_voting and www.winchester.gov.uk/elections.