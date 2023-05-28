News you can trust since 1877
Cabinet reshuffle at Havant Borough Council in search for 'fresh energy' from Conservatives

Havant Borough Council has appointed new cabinet members, following the recent election results.
By Toby Paine
Published 28th May 2023, 20:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 20:33 BST

Councillors Neil Bowdell and Liz Fairhurst have been appointed as the cabinet lead for finance and coastal respectively.

Meanwhile, Cllrs Andrew Briggs and Julie Richardson have been granted roles as assistant portfolio holders.

Cabinet members are responsible for taking what is classed by law as ‘executive’ decisions relating to their portfolio of responsibilities.

Cllr Alex Rennie, leader of the council, said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Councillors Bowdell and Fairhurst, Briggs and Richardson to the cabinet.

‘I know they are dedicated in working to achieve our key priorities of well-being, pride in place and growth for the borough.

‘As a Cabinet, we have some very talented people with a wide range of professional experience who will bring a lot to the strategic direction to the council. Whilst I’m looking forward to fresh energy from our new team, I want to thank the hard work and dedication of former Cabinet members Clare Satchwell, Tim Pike, and Tony Denton who have all been fantastic public servants.’

Below are the main cabinet appointments:

Three assistant cabinet leads have also been introduced as:

