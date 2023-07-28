A plea has been made for Leigh Park to be included in regeneration plans

In a recent council meeting on July 26, it was noted that Leigh Park was absent from the leader’s report on the council’s ongoing regeneration projects. When questioning the report, councillor Amy Redsull acknowledged the efforts of the ‘Link Up Leigh Park’ scheme, which creates opportunities for young people to access high-quality jobs.

However, she emphasised the pressing need for Leigh Park’s inclusion in the council’s plan for economic growth.

“It’s one of the most impoverished areas on the south coast with more than a third of children living in poverty,’ she said.

“There are children living on the same road as I do, their parents are struggling to feed them, they are struggling to provide clothing and they are having to rely on charity and third sector organisations to provide them with school uniforms and food.

“I’m a third-generation Leigh Park resident and to see people who have been born in the same area as me and who come from the same circumstances as me fall on extremely hard times is incredibly heartbreaking.”

In response, Cllr Alex Rennie, leader of the council, said it is right to point out the ‘huge levels of deprivation’ in the area.

“That’s not to say that I’m not committed or want to see improvements in Leigh Park”, he added.

“The ‘Link Up Leigh Park’ programme is trying to do some of that work, we’re trying to engage with young people and make differences in their lives.

“One of the biggest challenges with regeneration in Leigh Park is the ownership of the land. We know that Portsmouth City Council (PCC) is the largest landowner and essentially the organisation that built Leigh Park in the first place.

“We are currently discussing various ways we can move forward with PCC on improvements in Leigh Park, in particular we’re looking at land ownership.

“There are definitely pieces of work we can do, we’re in the early stages of discussion – hopefully, you’ll start to see that reflected in future cabinet lead reports.”